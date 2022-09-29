Neemuch: CBN seizes recovered large quantities of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, on specific intelligence, a joint preventive team consisting of officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Mandsaur and Gwalior, conducted a search at a transport office situated at Hanuman Nagar, in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and recovered large quantities of different types of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

According to the information, the team recovered 25,920 Tramadol Capsules, 150 Tramadol Tablets, 50 Tramadol Injections, 12,000 Alprazolam Tablets, 2,000 Pantazocine Injections and 1018 Codeine Phosphate Cough Syrup Bottles.

Recovered Psychotropic Substances & Narcotics Drugs have been seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.