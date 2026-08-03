Neemuch Businessman Alleges Kidnap Near Nimbahera, Forced To Arrange ₹50 Lakh | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Major revelations have emerged in the kidnapping and extortion case involving Harshit Jain (Chopra), nephew of senior BJP leader Santosh Chopra.

In his FIR, Harshit, a grain market and property businessman, alleged that he was kidnapped on the pretext of being shown a piece of land, taken to a stone quarry near Nimbahera in Rajasthan and forced at gunpoint to arrange Rs 50 lakh.

According to the complaint, accused Kamlesh Dhangar called Harshit near PG College on Sunday. After meeting him in Indira Nagar, Harshit was allegedly forced into a Scorpio, where two more accused joined on the way.

The FIR states that the accused took him to a deserted quarry, threatened him with a pistol and demanded Rs 50 lakh.

Harshit alleged that Rs 15 lakh was arranged from Neemuch through broker Hemant Choudhary, while another Rs 10 lakh was arranged in Nimbahera through acquaintance Nilesh Mehta.

Despite allegedly receiving Rs 25 lakh, the accused did not release him, assaulted him and took him towards the quarry again.

The complainant claimed he escaped when the vehicle stopped near a liquor shop on the highway.

Although the accused allegedly chased and assaulted him, he managed to reach the highway and was helped by a passerby, who took him to a Rajasthan Police team.

SHO Vijay Sagaria said a case was registered against Kamlesh Dhangar, Pratham Prajapati and two unidentified accused under sections related to kidnapping, extortion, assault, criminal intimidation and the Arms Act. Investigation is underway.