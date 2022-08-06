Neemuch: BJP makes clean sweep of president, vice president posts in district

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party candidates for president and vice-president posts for Neemuch Municipality and various municipal councils in Neemuch district recorded massive victories over their rival here on Saturday.

All the BJP candidates registered victory in Neemuch along with Manasa, Kukdeshwar, Jawad and Sarvaniya Maharaj, while the Congress remained empty handed.

According to the instructions of the BJP district organisation, on Saturday the organisation had declared its candidates for the post of president of five civic bodies in Neemuch district, including Neemuch Municipality and Manasa, Kukdeshwar, Jawad and SarwaniyaMaharaj civic bodies.

It announced the candidature of Swati Gaurav Chopra for Neemuch Municipality president. On the other hand, Veena Brijesh Saxena declared her candidature from the Congress side.

In the subsequent election, Swati Gaurav Chopra was declared the winner by 22 votes.

Out of total 40 votes, Swati got 31 votes, while Veena got only nine votes. Swati not only got independent votes, but five Congress corporators also voted for the BJP candidate.

For the vice-president post, Ranjana Karan Singh Parmal of the BJP defeated Kavita Monu Locks by a margin of 10 votes. Parmal got 23 votes, while the Congress candidate got 13 votes.

Similarly, in Manasa Municipal Council, Dr Seema Ajay Tiwari was declared a candidate from BJP, while Jyoti Ramesh Mundra contested on behalf of Congress. Seema Tiwari got 11 out of 15 votes in the election, while Mundra got only four votes.

In Jawad Municipal Council, Sohan Mali was elected unopposed as the president.

In Athana Municipal Council, Rinka Sachin Jain was elected president. She won by two votes, while Rupendra Jain emerged victorious from Sarwania. He contested on behalf of the BJP.

In Kukdeshwar, BJP's Urmila MahendraPatwa was elected as the president of the municipal council. Patwa comes from the family of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Sunderlal Patwa. She got 10 out of the total 15 votes here. Overall, in the elections held today, BJP won all the seats in the district.

Read Also Neemuch: CRPF celebrates 54th establishment day with great zeal