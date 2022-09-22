Neemuch: Bar Assn members demand justice for adv Pradeep Bharatiya, submit memorandum to SP

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Bar Association from Neemuch submitted a memorandum to the superintendent of police (SP) Suraj Kumar Verma demanding to dispose of the complaint lodged against an advocate after an investigation.

According to the association members, the advocate and the petitioner were involved in the clash recently at the court premises. Many of the advocates and legal officers sit on the court premises under the open sky and deliver their duty and interact with all kinds of persons without going through their background.

On September 16, advocate Pradeep Bharatiya was involved in a dispute with the petitioner after the former tried his best to convince him of some issue. The accused brought many of his supporters and started hurling abuses at Bharatiya. They also manhandled him on the court premises. Bharatiya’s fellow lawyers immediately intervened and pacified the situation. They immediately rushed to the Cantonment Police Station and lodged a complaint against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC as well the SC/ST Act.

Meanwhile, after some time lawyers came to know that the accused registered a complaint against Bharatiya and the police without investigating the matter lodged an FIR against him, informing members of the Bar Association. The Association members demanded a transparent investigation into the matter and quash the FIR against Bharatiya.