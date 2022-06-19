IStock images

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An aggrieved party reached the SP office on June 18 and lodged an assault complaint against a constable posted at Malhargarh. As per information, a case of land dispute has come to the fore between a family that lives on an agricultural farm located at Dholka Kheda, Neemuch and a police constable Govind Patidar posted at Malhargarh police station.

As per the victims, around 9:00 am on June 16, constable Govind arrived with a crowd of 15-20 people at their residence and started stone pelting on the home. Also, miscreants misbehave with females from the victim's side and hit them with sticks. During the whole chaos, male members of the family were absent. The garden near the farm was also completely destroyed.

Later, the assaulted women dialled 100, but by that time the assaulters had absconded the spot. Not only this, the accused side had already logged a fake FIR against the victimís side under the SC /ST Act.

Regarding this, the victim side along with Karni Sena visited SP Suraj Kumar Verma's office and submitted a letter demanding justice. Notably, the victim's family has been residing for many years at their farm.

