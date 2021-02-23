Neemuch: Artiste pays tributes to 44 doctors, adorns mask with corona warriors

“We are grateful to them as they risked their lives to save ours. We have to take proper precautions in order to stay safe as the virus will be with us for long," Rahul said. Sharing what encouraged him to do this and why only 44 doctors’ pictures are on the mask, Rahul said that during lockdown, he used to read the news regularly. And this is how he came to know that doctors are working round the clock to treat corona patients while risking their lives.

He searched in Google for doctors working at the top level for the patients and it took 15 days to shortlist 44 doctors for his painting. He downloaded their pictures and started working. When asked why he shortlisted only 44 doctors, Rahul gave an interesting reason. “I am a resident of Neemuch district and according to state transport department, Neemuch district’s RTO number is 44 (MP-44). That is why, by drawing 44 doctors, I have represented my district on my unique masks. It strengthens my district’s identity,” he said.