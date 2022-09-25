Neemuch: Agrawal community felicitates 180 winners

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the 5146th birth anniversary celebrations of Maharaj Agrasen, Agrawal society organised a 'talent promotion award distribution programme' at CSV Agroha Bhawan in Neemuch on Saturday.

A total of 180 participants who won the various social and cultural events held as a part of the celebrations were felicitated.

Addressing the event, Agrawal Community (Neemuch) president Suresh Singal and secretary Purushottam Garg said that the award distribution ceremony will boost the self-confidence of students. Self-confidence is all about believing in one's abilities.

He also urged members to participate in huge numbers in the flag-hoisting ceremony and Shoba-Yatra at Agrasen Vatika at 10 am on Monday. Thirty-four meritorious students of higher secondary, two MBBS doctors, two CA, IIT-BTech, LLB students, civil judge along with a NASA scientist were felicitated and presented with citations, gold medals and mementoes.

Several winners of cultural programmes organised under the aegis of the society were also honoured. While congratulating and wishing the awarded students, professor Shankar Lal Goyal said that it is a matter of great pride for society to see students achieving success in every field.

The event commenced with the guests igniting the lamp and garlanding the portrait of Maharaja Agrasen.

Goyal Tyre's owner Radheshyam, DCM Mahesh Mangal, Sumit Singhania, Rachna Singhania and BhagwanSinghania were the distinguished guests at the event. Social worker RV Goyal, Gyanchand Agarwal, Madhur Sinhal, Mamta Garg Durga Goyal were also present.

