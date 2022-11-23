Neemuch: Admin tightens screws on illegal cultivation of opium, ganja

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on the illegal cultivation of opium and ganja in the district, officials of administration and police departments in a joint operation raided different agriculture fields and destroyed ganja and opium crop being cultivated on two to three bigha land.

Officials engaged in the raid claimed that the action has been taken on the direction of Neemuch superintendent of police Surajkumar Verma and it is said to be the biggest raid on illegal cultivation so far.

According to information, police personnel had got a tip-off about the illegal cultivation of opium and ganja in Palda village under the Rampura police station area.

The raid was conducted with the help of heavy police force and even the police officers were taken aback. During the raid, the team found ganja cultivated in seven fields, while opium in three fields. No person was found on the spot.

Police have seized 8,200 ganja plants, while action is on to confiscate opium plants. Ganja and opium cultivation was sown on more than two to three hectares of land.

According to the revenue records, the farm owners and other people are being ascertained, it is also being ascertained whether this type of illegal cultivation has been done before.

In this case, additional superintendent of police Sunder Singh Kanesh told that opium and ganja were being cultivated illegally in Rampura tehsil. On information, three police station teams reached the spot and found that opium and ganja were being grown on about 10 bighas of land.

The revenue department has been informed about the details. Action is still going on.