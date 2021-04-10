Neemuch: 66 corona patients found on Friday, cases rise in Manasa too

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The situation of Covid-19 is becoming worrisome in the district as 66 new corona cases were reported in city on Friday. Of the 66 Covid patients, 35 are from Neemuch city, 14 are from Manasa and remaining patients are from other places.

The infection has spread to towns and villages apart from the metro cities as people avoid following Covid protocol. Lockdown will be observed in Neemuch district from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

Markets crowded after lockdown declaration

After the lockdown was declared, markets were crowded as everyone shopped to stock essential commodities. People thronged grocery shops. Unlike previous year, people don’t seem to be cautious now.