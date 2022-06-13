Neemuch: 3-year rigorous sentence for ATM vandal

Jail/ Representational Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Sandhya Maravi sentenced a person to three-year rigorous imprisonment. The person vandalised an ATM of Punjab National Bank (PNB) here in Neemuch.

Assistant district prosecution officer (ADPO) Ritesh Kumar Sompura informed that the court found Yogesh Gehlot (26), a resident of Nayapura Road, Mandsaur guilty under Section 451 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 2000 on him.

ADPO Sompura informed that the incident took place five years back on November 29, 2017, at around 4 pm at PNB ATM kiosk located at Kamla Chowk on Tagore Road where Yogesh and Dipesh both entered the kiosk to withdraw money.

Failing to withdraw money, Yogesh damaged the ATM screen by punching on it. The guard who was present there saw him and immediately locked the door of the kiosk and informed manager Vinod Dhakad. Subsequently, the manager complained to Neemuch Cantt police station.

Investigation officer ASI Kanhaiyalal Solanki informed that a panchnama was prepared in respect of the loss of about Rs 1 lakh to the machine and based on CCTV footage of the room, a charge sheet was submitted before the court. Due to the death of one of the accused Dipesh Panwar during the trial of the case, the trial was held against accused Yogesh.