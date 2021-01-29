NEEMUCH: 29 quintals of rice meant for public distribution system seized from vehicle, one arrested and two named in transporting it

Neemuch: One person has been arrested for illegally transporting 29 quintals (57 sacks) of rice in a loading vehicle (MP-44 GA-2786). The rice was meant for meant for Public Distribution System.

Led by Sarwaniya Maharaj police station incharge Rampal Singh Rathod, the action was taken on Thursday under the special drive being run against black marketeers. Vehicle driver Bahadur son of Mannalal Rathod, resident of Jawad, has been arrested.

The driver told police that he received rice from Bharat, son of Gopal Rathod, resident of Sarwaniya Maharaj village and was asked to deliver it to Dilip, son of Suresh Rathod, resident of Jawad. Acting on the information received from the driver, the Jawad police have registered case against Gopal Rathod and Dilip Rathod. Further investigation is underway.

Police have appealed to people to inform them about illegal activities without fear under special drive being run against them. The name and the addresses of the informants will be kept confidential.