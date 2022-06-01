 
Neemuch: 22 kids orphaned by Covid get benefits under PM CARES

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 09:37 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM CARES scheme for children orphaned due to the Covid pandemic via video conferencing. As many as 22 children who lost either both their parents or legal guardians due to Covid 19 were provided 10 lakh each under PM care.

Child protection officer Sanjay Bhardwaj said that PM CARES for children scheme was launched by the Prime Minister in the year 2021, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents to the COVID-19 pandemic. A joint bank account was opened with the collector in the post office. The scheme provides financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring wellbeing through health insurance. The main objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by empowering them through education and scholarships.

PM Modi on Monday virtually interacted with such students. In addition to that, the state government has been providing Rs 5,000 each per month to such orphan children to empower them under CM Bal Covid Yojana.

article-image

