Neemuch: 2 smugglers held with 53 kg of Dodachura worth Rs 1 L

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its drive against the drug smugglers, the police team on Thursday arrested two persons and confiscated 53 kilograms of poppy husk from them.

The action was undertaken by Jeeran police team led by the station in charge of Yogendra Singh Sisodiya. The market value of the drug is more than Rs 1 Lakh. After receiving information about the transportation of narcotic items, police intercepted a vehicle having a registration number (MP14 BD0579). The vehicle was thoroughly searched, and about 53 kilograms of Dodachura was recovered from the cabin of the vehicle. The vehicle along with the contrabands and two mobile phones were seized with a total seizure of Rs 5,60,000 and both the persons were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

They have been identified as Shyamlal Gayri (29), and Rajesh Mali (33), both hailing from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan. Further investigation is on to nab other smugglers involved in the crime.

Neemuch and Mandsaur belt is where poppy is cultivated under the supervision of the government for legitimate medical needs. It has also become a hotbed of opium smuggling now.