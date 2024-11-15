 Need To Learn From Tribals The Sustainable Way Of Life, Says, DAVV Vice Chancellor In Indore
DAVV vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai delivers address on Tribal Pride Day on Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai here on Thursday stressed on the need to take lessons from tribal community’s sustainable way of life. “We often talk about educating tribals but the fact remains we are required to learn from their way of life. The tribals live in harmony with nature, with simple yet effective methods for meeting their basic needs. These people live in huts deep in the forests, with corn hanging in their homes, and are only dependent on the outside world for salt,” he said while addressing a programme organised at Journalism and Mass Communication on the occasion of Birsa Munda Jayanti that is celebrated as Tribal Pride Day.

Singhai also questioned the conventional definition of "development," urging that true development is not measured by material wealth but by happiness and self-respect. “The urban society must reflect on how many artificial needs we have created in our lives. We should learn from the joy, pride and self-sufficiency of tribal people,” he said.

The VC called for a paradigm shift in the way society views and engages with tribal communities. The vice chancellor further stressed that students of Tribal Studies Center on the UTD campus should look beyond textbooks and immerse themselves in the tribal way of life to understand their values and practices. The event also featured poignant remarks from other speakers.

Rajaramji, winner of the Tantya Bhil State Level Award, reminded the audience that the tribal community’s contributions to India’s freedom struggle have often been overlooked. Registrar Ajay Verma stressed the importance of understanding and celebrating the tribal community’s rich history and contributions. SJMC head Dr Sonali Nargunde called for bridging the divide between urban and tribal populations.

