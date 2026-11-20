Need An Electrician Or Plumber? MP's New 'Call Karigar' App Lets Citizens Book Skilled Workers From Home | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Getting skilled and verified workers like electricians, plumbers, carpenters and painters is now just one booking away. Citizens can book their services through the ‘Call Karigar’ app, launched by the State Labour Department. The app provides easy access to skilled workers while offering them better employment opportunities.

The app allows citizens and workers to register using mobile-based one-time password (OTP) verification, an official informed.

A key feature of the app is the verification of workers' credentials. Workers can upload documents such as their Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, skill certificates and police verification reports. This enables citizens to select skilled and verified professionals.

Citizens can browse and select available workers based on their requirements and book services online. They can also track their booking status through the app. An integrated payment gateway enables secure digital transactions. Once a service is completed, citizens can rate workers and provide feedback.

The app allows workers to manage bookings, view work assignments and track their earnings. This will help them organise their tasks systematically and access new employment opportunities.

The app also features an administrative dashboard for online monitoring of bookings, payments, complaints and workers' activities.

The Labour Department's digital initiative aims to provide citizens with convenient and reliable services while connecting skilled workers with employment opportunities through a digital platform.

An official of the Labour Department said, "through this app, citizens can hire skilled professionals from various fields, right from the comfort of their homes. This initiative marks a significant step toward establishing a direct, digital connection between citizens and service providers".

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