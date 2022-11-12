Necessary amendments will be made to IT Policy: MD-MPIDC

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), 2023, scheduled in the city on January 11 and 12, the information technology (IT) policy of the state will be amended according to the suggestions of the leaders of the sector. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will showcase the updated policy during his Bengaluru and Hyderabad visit.

Manish Singh, MD-MPIDC, called a meeting of leaders of the local IT and start-up units at the office of the AKVN, Indore, on Saturday. More than 50 leaders of the local IT companies participated in the meeting. They presented their views and suggestion to update the current IT policy which was framed in 2019. They expressed that, during the past four years, various changes had been observed in the sector. Since the city is emerging as the new IT destination of the country and to attract more national and international players of the IT sector here, necessary amendments to the existing IT policy should be made.

Following the meeting, Singh, while speaking to media, said various suggestions were received at the meeting. He said these would play a role in bridging the gaps and wooing IT investors to the state. Broadly, they all stated that there was a need to make amendments to the existing policy. The IT players said that they would prefer to train recruited employees by themselves. There is a need to expand the current limit of the talent pool. Air connectivity should also be expanded. The capacity of the ‘Plug and Play System’ should also be expanded. It would help the new entrepreneurs a lot. Some other suggestions have also been received.

Singh said, “We’ll work on the suggestions very soon so that the necessary amendments can be made to the IT Policy. We wish to complete this work before CM Chouhan’s visit to Hyderabad and Bengaluru so that he can present the updated policy during a meeting of IT leaders there.