Indore: India to play big role in shaping world’s digitisation, says MoS for IT Rajiv Chandrashekhar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Union minister of state (MoS) for IT and electronics, has said that India which will soon take over the presidency of G20, will play an important role in shaping the technology and digitisation of the world.

He was addressing the CII Madhya Pradesh conclave on Digital Acceleration in Indore held at Brillinant Convention Centre on Friday. He said, "Technology and digitisation will play an important role in shaping the economies, businesses and multipolar global systems of the future.”

He said that after Covid, India has performed better than other major countries of the world. The minister of state said, "India's report card shows that we have come up with big marks - 200 crore vaccinations, fastest growing economy, FDI at a record level, while other countries are facing unprecedented inflation, slowdown and lockdown.”

He said that Modi government along with the states and local bodies is working towards realising India's goal of Techcade (Technology Decade) and a trillion dollar digital economy.

Key note speaker of the event and co-founder of Infosys SD Shibulal spoke on the history and growth story of Infosys. He said the company was started with an investment of USD 250 almost 41 years ago. It was the first Indian IT company to list in Nasdaq.