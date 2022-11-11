Indore: Man arrested for attempting unnatural act with 9-yr-old

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Uttarakhand was arrested by the police for allegedly attempting an unnatural act with a none-year-old boy in the Chhatripura area on Wednesday. The boy, along with his mother, had gone to a temple where the accused, dressed as a monk, took him to a room.

Investigating officer S-I Neelmani Thakur said the child and his mother were standing outside the temple when a man started chatting him up. He lured the child and took him to a room on the first floor of a building. The accused was trying to perform an unnatural act when the child managed to flee from there and report the incident to his mother. The police were informed. The accused has been arrested under various sections, including the POCSO Act and further investigations are on.

Man held for sodomising child

The Chandan Nagar police, on Thursday, arrested a man who was on the run for sodomising a 10-year-old girl. According to the police, the child was lured and taken to a place where the accused performed an unnatural act with her in May. Since then, the police had been looking for the accused and a reward of Rs 2,000 was announced for his arrest. Acting on a tip, the accused was arrested from the area. He is being questioned further