Nearly 56,000 students to take exams from July 1, says DAVV

Indore: Though the central government is yet to decide when educational institutions are going to open, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has prepared timetable for undergraduate final year and postgraduate final semester exams.

“We have planned to hold the exams from July 1. However, approval from vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain is still awaited on the proposed timetable,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

He stated that more than 56,000 students, including 44,000 of UG and 11,000 of PG courses would take exams.

UG final year exams were underway when the same had to be suspended in March third week following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

Tiwari stated that three papers of BCom, 10 of BA and 12 of BSc were left when exams were suspended.

Since then more than two months have passed but the exams could not be resumed following coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the Raj Bhawan provided a window from June 29 to July 31 to universities asking them to hold UG final year and PG final semester exams.

“We are going to resume the UG final semester exams from July 1 and hold PG exams also from the same date,” Tiwari stated.

According to information, the university has identified nearly 35 private colleges which never doubled up as examination centres.

They have been made exam centres so that social distancing norms can be implemented smoothly.

Maha move intensify general promotion demand in MP

Congress and its student wing NSUI have intensified their demand of giving general promotion to students after Maharashtra government cancelled exams for those who are currently in the final year announcing their promotion based on their past performance.

“Maharashtra announced that final-year results will be passed on the basis of aggregate marks scored by the student in the past semesters. Those students who feel they can perform better can do so by appearing for the exams that will be held in winter exam session],” said NSUI leader Vikas Nandwana. He said that the same formula should be implemented in Madhya Pradesh too.

“We will not let MP government risk lives of our students by holding exams when coronavirus is playing havoc in the country,” Youth Congress leader Abhijeet Pandey said. He stated that they would take to streets if need be.