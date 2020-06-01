Indore: DAVV to allow use of gamchha, handkerchief as mask on campus

Indore

Citing district collector’s order, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has allowed use of gamchha and handkerchief as face mask on campus.

Initially, the university had decided to allow wearing only surgical and N95 masks on campus. In a decision taken in a recent meeting of authorities of teaching departments of DAVV, vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain had stated that entry into the universities RNT and UTD campuses will allowed only when the person concerned is wearing surgical or N95 mask.

The university had stated that it would provide mask to teaching and non-teaching employees whereas students coming to the campuses will have to wear their own masks.

Regarding exams, the university had announced that it would provide masks to invigilators whereas examinees will have to wear their own mask. Student leaders had then opposed the decisions by the university stating that the university should provide masks to the examinees too, along with staff and invigilators. “Firstly, no exams should be conducted. Students should be given general promotion. If still exams are conducted, the examinees should also be provided with facial masks,” said student leader Pankaj Prajapati.

Before the university could take any decision on the matter, the collector issued a notice allowing movement of people in the city with surgical masks, gamchha, or handkerchief on face. Now, DAVV is unlikely to provide masks to its staff also as gamchha, or handkerchief has been allowed . However, no decision on the matter has been taken as yet.