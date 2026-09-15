Nearly 100 Years Of Faith! Rare Two-Faced Ganesha Defines Ganpati Chowk In MP's Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur’s Ganpati Chowk is home to the rare Shri Dwimukhi Chintahar Ganapati, a seven-foot standing idol whose known history spans nearly a century.

The front has five trunks, while the rear depicts Ganesha as 'Shresthidhar Seth', wearing a turban and waistcoat. Worship rituals for the two faces are different.

Temple committee vice-president Narendra Agarwal said resident Moolchand Swarnkar dreamt about the idol’s presence in the Talai area near Nahar Syed Dargah.

After finding it buried among stones, Swarnkar received an inspirational order to install it on June 22, 1929.

The idol was later taken out in a ceremony and placed on a bullock cart for transport to Narsinghpur.

However, while passing through Jankupura, the cart stopped at what was then known as Ilaji Chowk. Despite repeated efforts, it could not be moved further.

Considering this, Lord Ganesha’s wish, devotees installed the idol there the following day. The area subsequently became known as Ganpati Chowk.

The front face, with five left-facing trunks, is worshipped as Vighnaharta Ganesha, while the rear, with its trunk facing right, is known as Sankat Mochan Ganesha. Devotees believe prayers offered here fulfil their wishes.

Temple committee members Sunil Bansal, Pandit Dilip Sharma, Gopal Mandovara and Bablu Mittal said renovation costing Rs three crore is underway to facilitate 'darshan', worship and 'aarti'.

A grand 'aarti' is held every Wednesday evening. During the 10-day Ganeshotsav, special prayers, daily 'aarti' and religious programmes are organised.

For six decades, Mandsaur has also witnessed a large Ganesh immersion procession on Anant Chaturdashi. Senior district officials and public representatives perform 'puja' and 'aarti' before the procession.

Located at the junction connecting Jankupura and Madarpura, the temple is regarded as a symbol of communal harmony, attracting people across communities.