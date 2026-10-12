Navratri Tragedy In MP's Alirajpur! Three Children Drown In Rainwater-Filled Pit Dug For Illegal Sand Washing | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three children drowned in a pond-sized pit in Tikhi Imli, Ambedkar Nagar, here on Sunday. The tragic incident plunged the locality into mourning.

The deceased have been identified as Lavkush (9) and brothers Rajveer and Yashraj, all residents of Tikhi Imli.

According to information, the children had cycled to the site to bathe. They reportedly did not realise how deep the pit was and drowned in the water.

The pit was not a pond but had been dug for illegal sand washing and was filled with rainwater. After receiving information, Kotwali police and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot.

The rescue team used a boat to retrieve the bodies from the water. Authorities then took the children to the district hospital. Their deaths left their families devastated.

Jobat MLA announces financial aid

Following the tragedy, former district Congress president and state vice president of the Tribal Development Council Mahesh Patel, along with Jobat MLA and municipal council president Sena Mahesh Patel, announced financial assistance for the bereaved families.

They will provide Rs 10,000 to each of the three families, amounting to a total of Rs 30,000, to help cover funeral expenses and provide support during this difficult period.

Mahesh Patel said the assistance could not lessen the families' grief but represented a small gesture of solidarity. He also prayed for peace for the children and strength for their families to endure the loss.

Cabinet minister Nagar Singh Chauhan also expressed his anguish over the tragedy. "I am out of station at present. My sympathies are with the bereaved families. I will meet them once I return.