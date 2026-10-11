Navratri 2026 Begins Across Madhya Pradesh With Grand Celebrations, Durga Idol Installations, Garba And Special Temple Security | FP photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): SP Dilip Kumar Soni inaugurated a permanent police post at Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda on Sunday, the first day of Navratri.

The police post will help strengthen security for devotees, crowd and traffic management, and maintenance of law and order, particularly during Navratri and other major religious occasions when the temple attracts large numbers of devotees from across the country.

SDM Devkunwar Solanki, Susner SDOP Devnarayan Yadav, tehsildar Priyank Srivastava, Nalkheda police station in-charge Shashi Upadhyay and other officials were present.

The permanent police post had been a long-standing demand of residents. Journalists had also repeatedly raised the issue with authorities.

During a public trust camp, residents had requested Ujjain Division ADG and IG Rakesh Kumar Gupta to establish the post.

Rs 5 crore works approved at Maa Bhadwamata

NEEMUCH: Development works at Maa Bhadwamata Temple have gathered pace, with the Ujjain Division Commissioner approving projects worth about Rs 5 crore. Collector Himanshu Chandra also performed 'Kalash' installation and inspected Navratri fair arrangements.

The approved works include modernisation of shops, parking on Sawan Road, landscaping, CCTV cameras and screens.

Construction worth Rs 13.90 crore is already underway, including a hall, pathways, Vishranti Bhavan-1 and a corridor, while works worth over Rs four crore, including 85-kW rooftop solar panels, concrete road and drains, have been completed.

Chandra directed officials to ensure drinking water, lighting, sanitation, subsidised food, parking and facilities for elderly and disabled devotees.

SP Rajesh Vyas ordered adequate deployment, crowd control and smooth traffic. Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar joined the rituals and 'Maha Aarti'.

122 committees permitted to hold Navratri event

RATLAM: Navratri celebrations began on Sunday with worship of Maa Durga, drawing devotees to temples and markets across Ratlam. Women in traditional attire performed 'Garba Raas' at Maa Kalika Temple from early morning.

CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria said 122 committees have been permitted to organise public religious events. Police and executive magistrates are maintaining vigilance.

Markets remained crowded as people purchased 'chunri', coconuts, flowers and 'puja' materials. Garba programmes and goddess worship will continue for nine days across the city.

Villagers welcome ‘Akhand Jyoti’ after 300-km journey from Pavagadh

KASRAWAD: Five youth from Sameda village brought the sacred ‘Akhand Jyoti’ from Pavagadh temple after completing an eight-day, 300-km journey.

The group, comprising Ankesh (Kanha), Kuldeep Karma, Shivam, Anku and Jitendra, left the village on Oct 2 and began the return journey with the flame from Pavagadh on Oct 3. They reached Sameda at 10 am on Sunday.

Villagers welcomed them with flower garlands and showers of petals. Youth danced as chants of ‘Jai Mata Di’ and ‘Pavagadh Wali Mata Ki Jai’ echoed through the village.

They took the flame to the Ram Temple for rituals. It will be worshipped for nine days during Navratri.

Garba, 'havan-puja' and temple rituals mark start of nine-day festival

KHETIA: Sharadiya Navratri began in Khetia and surrounding rural areas with 'Kalash' installation, worship, fasting and Garba preparations.

Garba events will be organised at Gandhi Marg, Jain Temple, Manokamneshwar Temple and Mata Mandir Chowk, while Shri Gayatri Temple will hold a five-kunda Gayatri 'Yagna'. The Saptashrungi Bhakt Mandal's 'Jyot' also reached Khetia.

Devotees have started visiting the ancient Kochar Mata Temple near the Maharashtra border.

Khetia SHO Sukhlal Bhanwar appealed to residents to celebrate the festival peacefully.

Vairai Mataji Temple marks Navratri

SITAMAU: 'Ghat Sthapana' was performed at the ancient Vairai Mataji Temple in Azad Chowk, drawing a large number of devotees.

Temple priests Krishnavallabh Dwivedi and Praveen Dwivedi said Mataji will be specially decorated daily, followed by 'Maha Aarti' and 'Prasad' distribution.

The temple's history is linked to Sitamau's establishment and Satya Bhil. During the annual Shankar Savari in Shravan, Bholenath's royal palanquin reaches the temple for the traditional meeting of Shiva and Shakti.

10 Durga pandals set up

BAGH: Sharadiya Navratri celebrations began in Bagh with 'Ghat Sthapana' and installation of Goddess Durga idols amid drums and cymbals. Around 10 pandals have been decorated for Garba events.

Maa Bageshwari Devi Temple is expected to draw devotees daily from 5 am to 11 pm. Special decorations, 'chola darshan' and 'Mahaprasad' distribution will continue during the nine-day festival.

Chunari yatra taken out

GAROTH: Sharadiya Navratri began in Garoth with religious fervour on Sunday. Goddess Durga idols were installed at five locations, where Garba programmes will continue for nine days.

Thousands of devotees thronged Dudhakhedi Mataji Temple as the traditional Navratri fair began. In nearby Ranayra village, devotees took out a grand 'Chunari Yatra' and offered 'chunari' to the Mother Goddess, praying for regional prosperity.

Transgender community takes out procession

SUSNER: Sharadiya Navratri began in Susner on Sunday with prayers, lamp-lighting and installation of the Mother Goddess at temples and pandals. Devotees visited Sheetla Mata, Chaushta Mata and Kalika Mata temples.

Religious events also began at Bagrawat Dham. The transgender community in Harinagar took out a procession before installing Mataji. Garba, daily 'Aarti' and a special 'Maha Aarti' on Ashtami are planned.

Nine goddess idols installed at temple

MUNDI: A procession carrying idols of the nine forms of the Goddess, donated by Vinod Kumar Rathore, began near Gandhi Chowk and reached Durga Temple at Mata Chowk.

Devotees welcomed the procession with flowers and devotional chants. Priest Bhupendra Sharma performed consecration rituals, with Harish Rathore and wife Ritika participating. Navratri aarti will now be held in the temple’s open area.