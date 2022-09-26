Navratri 2022: Goddess Shailputri worshipped on first day of Navratri

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of Navratri, after the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the idol of Goddess Durga, her first form, ‘Shailputri’, is worshipped. She is the daughter of Himavat, king of the mountain. She is considered to be the purest form of Goddess Parvati. Maa Shailputri is also known as the Goddess of Root Chakra -- which is evoked for spiritual awakening through meditation. It is believed that the Devi gives Shakti to the devotees to attain higher spiritual growth. She is worshipped as Purna Prakriti Durga. She carries the Muladhara Chakra.
How do we worship the Goddess Shailputri?
To worship her, place an idol or a photo of the Goddess and light a diya of ghee along with mango leaves and coconut on a Kalash. Light the diya and while chanting the mantras, offer a garland made of white flowers to Devi.
New emerging trends in clothing
People are waiting eagerly to perform garba during Navratri and they choose their attire carefully. The hitherto preferred Kathiyawadi dress has been replaced by flare, which is light weight and has a sequence work pattern. Riya Kalwani, a shop owner, who rents out garba dresses said, “Nowadays people are opting for flared patterns inspired by the ghagra pattern which Deepika Padukone wore in several films like Ramleela and Padmavat.”
Not only women, men are equally crazy about dressing up for Navratri. Alka Jain, another shop owner, informed Free Press that demand for clothing for men has been increasing rapidly, and nowadays women are opting for the sober look over gaudy appearance.
Trends in women clothing
Kathiyawadi
Flare pattern
Sequence work
Chicken-Patola print
Women are replacing their dupatta and chunri with jacket and topi look. | ANANDSHIVRE
Trends in men clothing
5- piece set including
Pachodi
Jacket
Dhoti
Kedbi (wrap around)
Topi
Mostly paired with topi and jacket
Mini dhoti/skirt
Pachodi
Price of dress material in rupees
Women: 500-1200
Men: 500- 1000
Children: 300-1000
Couple set: 1200-1800
