Navratri 2022: Goddess Shailputri worshipped on first day of Navratri

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of Navratri, after the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the idol of Goddess Durga, her first form, ‘Shailputri’, is worshipped. She is the daughter of Himavat, king of the mountain. She is considered to be the purest form of Goddess Parvati. Maa Shailputri is also known as the Goddess of Root Chakra -- which is evoked for spiritual awakening through meditation. It is believed that the Devi gives Shakti to the devotees to attain higher spiritual growth. She is worshipped as Purna Prakriti Durga. She carries the Muladhara Chakra.

How do we worship the Goddess Shailputri?

To worship her, place an idol or a photo of the Goddess and light a diya of ghee along with mango leaves and coconut on a Kalash. Light the diya and while chanting the mantras, offer a garland made of white flowers to Devi.

New emerging trends in clothing

People are waiting eagerly to perform garba during Navratri and they choose their attire carefully. The hitherto preferred Kathiyawadi dress has been replaced by flare, which is light weight and has a sequence work pattern. Riya Kalwani, a shop owner, who rents out garba dresses said, “Nowadays people are opting for flared patterns inspired by the ghagra pattern which Deepika Padukone wore in several films like Ramleela and Padmavat.”

Not only women, men are equally crazy about dressing up for Navratri. Alka Jain, another shop owner, informed Free Press that demand for clothing for men has been increasing rapidly, and nowadays women are opting for the sober look over gaudy appearance.

Trends in women clothing

Kathiyawadi

Flare pattern

Sequence work

Chicken-Patola print

Women are replacing their dupatta and chunri with jacket and topi look. | ANANDSHIVRE

Trends in men clothing

5- piece set including

Pachodi

Jacket

Dhoti

Kedbi (wrap around)

Topi

Mostly paired with topi and jacket

Mini dhoti/skirt

Pachodi

Price of dress material in rupees

Women: 500-1200

Men: 500- 1000

Children: 300-1000

Couple set: 1200-1800