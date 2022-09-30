Navratri 2022: Goddess of fifth day, Skandamata

Skandamata |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Skandamata is the fifth among the Navadurga forms of Mahadevi. Her name comes from Skanda, an alternate name for the War God Kartikeya, and Mata, meaning mother. She carries Vishuddha chakra.

Goddess Skandmata's story is a symbol of the mother-son relationship. It is believed that she awards devotees with salvation, power, prosperity and treasures. Her blessings get doubled if we also worship Lord Skanda, who sits in her lap.

How to worship Skandamata?

The idol of Skandamata is placed in the house and Gangajaal is sprinkled to purify the place of worship. An urn is taken and coins are put in it with an offering of bananas and six cardamoms. Devotees offer red flowers and shringar samagri.

Navratri celebration | FPJ

Traditional ways of celebrating Navratri in city

Various communities celebrate Navratri in different ways.

The Bengali community worships exquisitely crafted and decorated life-size clay idols of the Goddess Durga depicting her slaying the demon Mahishasura, along with her four children. These idols are worshipped for five days and immersed in water on the fifth day.

Jonaki Laha, who lives in Balaji Sky says that during Navratri Tamils celebrate the occasion by decorating dolls (Kolu) and inviting neighbours and friends. This exhibition is called Bombe Habba, Bommai Kolu in Tamil, Bomma Gullu in Malayalam, and Bommala Koluvu in Telugu.

Nonetheless, for the majority of the people in the city the Navratri celebrations culminate on Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, the day when Lord Rama kills Ravana. The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, are burnt to celebrate victory of good (Rama) over evil (Ravana).

Healthy fasting this season

Banana Walnut Lassi | FPJ

Banana walnut lassi

A sweet beverage that can easily be made at home. It has a cooling effect on the body and boosts energy.

Ingredients

1 cup low fat yogurt

1 banana

3-4 walnuts (Include Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, almonds and pine nuts)

1 tsp sees (flax and sesame seed)

1-2 tsp honey

Recipe

In a food processor, pour yoghurt, whey powder, flax seed, sesame seeds, walnuts, honey and bananas.

Blend it well till smooth and creamy.

Transfer into a glass and garnish with chopped walnuts before serving.