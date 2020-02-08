Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary: Most suitable for African Cheetah in India

Indore: Excitement and hopes are up to welcome Southeast African Cheetah to India and residents of Madhya Pradesh have more to cheer as their hopes are backed by previous analysis and experts quoting ‘Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary’ as the most practical and feasible place for the wildcat in the country.

An expert panel formed by the government had shortlisted a number of protected areas where cheetahs could be relocated. These were Kuno-Palpur and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, Velavadar National Park in Gujarat and the Shahgarh bulge in Rajasthan.

Why not Kuno-Palpur?

Though both Kuno-Palpur and Nauradehi both are being considered as feasible habitats for Cheetah, in 2013, the Supreme Court had quashed a decision of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest to introduce African cheetahs to Kuno-Palpur.

Kuno had also been shortlisted for introduction of Asiatic Lions from heavily-populated Gir sanctuary in Gujarat in 1995. The decision not to introduce cheetah was taken by SC after Gujarat's legal counsel had put forward the argument that Kuno was being used for the introduction of African cheetah.