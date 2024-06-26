Nature's Yellow Symphony: When Indian Bullfrogs Turn Sunflower Bright In Bhikangaon

Picasa

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The tendency of attraction is not limited to humans alone; every living being has a passion for looking beautiful. This phenomenon was recently observed in the pond located in Rathore Colony on Jhirnia Road in Bhikangaon.

This pond is home to Indian Bullfrogs, native to Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. These frogs stay inside the pond throughout the year, emerging to the surface as soon as the first rains fall. Here, they change their colour to a bright yellow to attract female frogs and for breeding purposes.

After heavy rain on Sunday night, a cluster of these yellow frogs was seen in the pond on Monday morning. From a distance, these frogs appeared like sunflowers. These frogs have grown larger than their usual size, adding to their visual spectacle.

On Monday, a crowd gathered to witness these yellow frogs. Biology professor Kanhaiya Singh of Bhikangaon Mahavidyalaya remarked that this is a unique natural phenomenon. "These yellow-coloured frogs are called Indian Bullfrogs. These are male frogs that live in burrows and come out during heavy rains. They change colour to attract female frogs, which remain of normal colour. After mating, the Indian Bullfrog reverts to its normal colour. They are not poisonous and are eco-friendly, symbolising good rains," he explained.

This mesmerising event highlights the intricate and beautiful ways nature operates, reminding us of the fascinating behaviours of even the smallest creatures.