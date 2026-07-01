Natural Farming Takes Centre Stage At Agricultural Meet | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited, Bhopal, organised a one-day agricultural marketing conference on the theme, "Role of Natural Farming and Cooperative Institutions in Agricultural Marketing", at the College of Agriculture. More than 300 farmers participated in the event.

Federation Secretary Mahendra Dixit was the chief guest, while College of Agriculture Dean Bharat Singh presided over the conference.

Also present were the Joint Director of Agriculture, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Deputy Director of ATMA, district marketing officers, and representatives of marketing institutions and cooperative societies from the Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Progressive farmers practising natural farming shared their experiences, highlighting increased income, reduced cultivation costs and the benefits of sustainable farming systems.

Experts briefed farmers on modern marketing techniques, scientific storage methods and improved agricultural marketing systems.

Representatives of Star Agri and Samunnati introduced farmers to credit facilities, financial services, agribusiness schemes and the e-Vikas system.

Mahendra Dixit emphasised the need to strengthen the role of cooperative institutions in enhancing farmers' income. The conference concluded with a tree plantation drive.