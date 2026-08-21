National Workshop On Tads And 3d Applications Held In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day national workshop on TADs – 3D Applications in Orthodontics was organised by the Department of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics at the College of Dental Sciences and Hospital (CDSH), Rau, under the aegis of the Indian Orthodontic Society and Madhya Pradesh Orthodontic Study Group.

Around 150 participants, including dental experts, practitioners and postgraduate students from across the country, attended.

The workshop was inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp in the presence of Indian Orthodontic Society Vice President Sarvraj Singh Kohli, Madhya Pradesh State Dental Council President Chandresh Shukla, CDSH Director Shrijit Jhawar, Dean Amit Nirwan, Organising Chairperson Rakesh Thukral and Organising Secretary Madhur Navlani.

Keynote speakers Jayesh Rahalkar from Pune, Abhishek Ghosh from Kolkata, Salil Nene from Pune and Rajesh Patil from Mumbai discussed recent advances in Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs).

Sessions covered 3D printing, digital orthodontic appliances, biomechanics, skeletal anchorage, the MARPE technique and solutions for complex clinical cases.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks by Madhur Navlani to the organisers, guests and delegates.