National Unity Day 2026 Celebrated Across MP’s Districts With Run For Unity, Tributes To Sardar Patel And Indira Gandhi | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch organised a 'Run for Unity' on Saturday to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and National Unity Day.

Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar and SP Rajesh Vyas flagged off the run from the Police Control Room. It passed through Fountain Chowk, Kamal Chowk and Sabji Mandi Tiraha before concluding at the control room.

Parihar administered an oath to participants to uphold the country's unity, integrity and security.

Students, athletes, youth, police personnel, public representatives, social workers and residents participated. ADM BS Kalesh, ASP Hemlata Agarwal, SDM Parag Jain and Municipal Council president Swati Gaurav Chopra were among those present.

Separately, Collector Himanshu Chandra and Vyas administered the unity pledge to staff at the superintendent of police office. Reserve inspector Ajay Singh and other officers and employees were present.

Congress pays tribute

AALIRAJPUR: District Congress Committee workers observed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary at the Congress office at Talkies Square on Saturday. Workers offered floral tributes to portraits of both leaders and later garlanded Indira Gandhi's statue at Talkies intersection.

Mahesh Patel, Omprakash Rathod, Khurshid Ali Dewan, Rajendra Tawali, Tarun Mandloi, Angar Singh Chauhan, Irfan Mansoori, Kamlesh Pachaya, Kishan Mandloi, Pradeep Rawat and Sanjay Bhai attended.

Speakers recalled Indira Gandhi's leadership and contribution to national unity, and Patel's role in integrating princely states. Congress leaders said both represented patriotism, courage and unity. Workers resolved to follow their ideals and strengthen unity, brotherhood and democratic values.

Nirmala Bhuria flags off unity run

JHABUA: A 'Run for Unity' was organised in Jhabua to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and National Unity Day.

Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria flagged off the run from Rajgarh Naka after paying tribute to Patel. She urged the younger generation to follow his ideals and strengthen national unity.

Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat also called on students to contribute to unity and integrity.

The run passed through Police Line intersection and the Collector's office before concluding at Jail Square. Officials, employees and students participated. SP Devendra Patidar and other senior officials were present.

Barwani school marks National Unity Day

BARWANI: Rajkumar Khandelwal Smriti Higher Secondary School, Barwani, celebrated National Unity Day and Diwali with a lamp decoration competition. The programme began with lamp-lighting and garlanding Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's portrait.

Teachers spoke about his contribution to nation-building. Students of classes 1 to 5 brought decorated lamps from home, while classes 6 to 12 decorated lamps at school using colours, beads and traditional materials.

Principal Madhav Khandelwal said such activities promote national unity, cultural values and creativity. Teachers and students participated enthusiastically and resolved to uphold unity and Indian cultural values.

BJP workers pay floral tribute

GAROTH: BJP Mandal Garoth celebrated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary by offering floral tributes at his statue near the police station intersection. Speakers recalled Patel's contribution to national unity and urged workers to follow his ideals.

Municipal Council president Rajesh Sethia, BJP Mandal president Gokul Singh Chauhan, Radhakishan Patidar, Dinesh Patidar, Mahesh Malviya, Ashok Pehalwan, Anil Meghwal and other BJP workers attended.

Congress workers pay tribute to Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel

PANSEMAL: Congress workers offered floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Brijdham Colony.

PCC member Tarzan Mishra and block Congress president Ravi Patil recalled their contribution to the country. Subhashrao Shitole, Shravan Wakde, Mahesh Verma, Usha More, Gopal Bhandari, Dhanraj Patil and other workers attended.

Students take unity pledge

MANDLESHWAR: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel College, Mandleshwar, observed National Unity Day on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary. Director BM Patidar and academic director Sanjay Garg garlanded portraits of Patel and Goddess Saraswati and lit lamps.

Speakers recalled Patel's role in integrating princely states. Students were encouraged to uphold national unity, integrity and social harmony and took a unity pledge. Professors, staff and students attended the programme.

Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel remembered

SAILANA: Congress workers marked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary with a tribute programme at former MLA and district Congress president Harsh Vijay Gehlot's residence.

Members of the Block Congress Committee and Youth Congress garlanded portraits of both leaders and recalled their contributions to national unity and nation-building.

Youth Congress Assembly president Honey Gehlot, block Congress president Suresh Dindor, Daulatramji, Narayan Singh Bhagora, Wagji, Kushal Maida, Sushil Mandot, Gopal Patidar, Rajesh Patidar, Mahesh Sanwaria, Devendra Solanki, Vardhman Rathod, Shiva Gehlot and Sunil Bhandari were among those present.

Sardar Patel statue unveiled

Alot: A statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was unveiled and dedicated in Tal on Oct 31, 2026, to mark National Unity Day. Former Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was chief guest.

Ujjain-Alot MP Anil Firoziya, MLA Chintamani Malviya, former MLA Jitendra Gehlot, BJP district president Pradeep Upadhyay and Municipal Council president Mukesh Parmar attended.

Collector flags off Run for Unity

DHAR: Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena flagged off the district-level Run for Unity at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Dhar,marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and National Unity Day. Meena administered an oath to officials, employees and participants to uphold national unity, integrity and internal security.

The run started from the SAI grounds and concluded at Bhoj Garden, with officials, employees, athletes and youth participating. Meena said Patel played a crucial role in strengthening India's unity and urged citizens to promote social harmony and goodwill.

District Panchayat chief executive officer Akhilesh Kumar Jain and other officials were present. Unity pledges were also administered at government, non-government and educational institutions across the district.