Indore Learning Licence Test Pass Rate Crashes From 93% To 52% After Webcam Verification Introduced Across Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The introduction of a new testing system for learning licences has led to a sharp decline in the number of licences issued in Indore. In the first four days after the new system came into effect on Oct 27, only 293 learning licences were issued, averaging around 73 a day.

Before the change, the city was issuing an average of 392 licences per working day in October and 417 per working day in September.

The transport department has introduced the new system across Madhya Pradesh to improve transparency and curb possible irregularities in the learning licence examination process.

Under the revised system, applicants must appear before a webcam while taking the online test, helping verify the identity of the person taking the examination.

According to data obtained from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), 559 applicants took the online test between Oct 27 and 30. Of these, 293 cleared the examination and were issued learning licences. This translates into a pass rate of approximately 52.4%.

More than 400 licences issued daily earlier

The September figures indicate that 8,922 applicants took the learning licence test over 20 working days, of whom 8,340 were issued licences. The pass rate stood at approximately 93.5%, with an average of 417 licences issued per working day.

Between Oct 1 and 23, a total of 6,324 applicants took the test over 15 working days. Of these, 5,886 received learning licences, translating into a pass rate of around 93.1%. The daily average stood at 392 licences. In comparison, the pass rate fell to 52.4% during the first four days of the new system.

The revised system requires applicants to remain in front of a webcam while taking the online test. The objective is to ensure that the person applying for a learning licence personally appears for the examination.

Concerns have previously been raised about the possible misuse of the online application process, including arrangements involving Aadhaar details and OTPs. The new procedure is intended to strengthen identity verification and reduce the scope for irregularities.

Learning Licence Test: Key Figures

Period Applicants Tested Licences Issued Pass Rate

September 2026 8,922 8,340 93.5%

October 1 23, 2026 6,324 5,886 93.1%

October 27 30, 2026 559 293 52.4%

Source: Information obtained from the RTO, Indore.