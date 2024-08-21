 National Security Act Invoked Against Man For Publicly Assaulting Tribal Youth In Indore
Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against a miscreant arrested for publicly beating a 22-year-old tribal man and forcing him to tie his shoelaces, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Ritesh Rajput (28) from an area under the Bhawar Kuan police station limits, thrashed and tortured the tribal man on August 18 following a dispute over driving properly on the road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Meena said.

"On the recommendation of the police, the district administration has issued an arrest warrant against Rajput under the NSA. This warrant was executed and the accused will be sent to jail under the NSA," he said.

The incident of beating a tribal youth in public and forcing him to tie shoe laces was captured on a CCTV camera. People from the tribal community expressed strong displeasure after its video surfaced on social media.

About 10 criminal cases were already registered against Rajput, another police official said. The police had issued a binding over order against Rajput for three years in November 2023, but he violated it and committed the crime, he said. The official said that a separate case has been registered against him for violating the restraining order.

