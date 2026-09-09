National Lok Adalat On Sept 12 To Promote Settlement Through Mutual Agreement In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A National Lok Adalat will be organised across Dhar district on Sept 12, with campaign vehicles flagged off on Wednesday to spread awareness about the settlement of cases through mutual agreement.

Principal District Sessions Judge Mamta Jain, chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, flagged off the vehicles from the District Court Complex, Dhar.

The Lok Adalat will be held at Dhar and tehsil courts in Badnawar, Sardarpur, Dharampuri, Manawar and Kukshi.

Cases relating to compoundable criminal matters, cheque dishonour, bank recovery, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition, electricity and water bills, service, revenue and civil matters will be taken up. Pre-litigation matters will also be considered.

Special judge Mary Margaret Francis David, district judge Rahul Verma, DLSA secretary Pradeep Soni, judges Dharam Kumar, Barbie Juneja Agarwal, Rakhi Sikarwar and Anushka Prajapati and district legal aid officer Simon Sulia were present.

Three police officers promoted to inspector

Three police officers - Rahul Chauhan of Naugaon police station, Hina Joshi of Sector-01 police station and Rajesh Chauhan of Pithampur-Bagdoon police station - were promoted from sub-inspector to inspector at a ceremony held at the superintendent of police office in Dhar.

SP Sachin Sharma congratulated the officers and said promotion was not merely an increase in rank but also brought greater responsibilities and opportunities to demonstrate leadership.

He expressed hope that the promoted officers would uphold the dignity of the police department through efficiency, discipline, sensitivity and dedication while giving priority to public safety and service.

Sharma said honesty, discipline and dedication to public service were hallmarks of a successful police officer.

ASP Vijay Dawar, ASP Parul Belapurkar, SDOP Badnawar Arvind Tomar, reserve inspector Purushottam Bishnoi, subedar Ravindra Kushwaha, family members of the promoted officers and staff attended the ceremony.