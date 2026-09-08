Lata Mangeshkar Award 2026: Indore To Host Grand Ceremony On Sept 28, Sachet-Parampara To Perform | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day National Lata Mangeshkar Award ceremony and musical programme will be held in the city on Sep 27 and 28. The award will be presented at the main ceremony on Sep 28, with the recipient's name likely to be announced soon.

Divisional Commissioner Bhaskar Lakshakar reviewed preparations for the ceremony at a meeting. The event will be held at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Paraspar Nagar on Sep 28, the birth anniversary of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The National Lata Mangeshkar Award is conferred for music direction one year and playback singing the next.

An exhibition of rare photographs chronicling Mangeshkar's life will also be organised.

On Sep 27, a Sugam Sangeet (light music) competition will provide a platform for emerging talent, followed by a special performance by local musicians in the afternoon.

The musical evening will feature Sachet and Parampara Tandon along with their troupe.

Lakshakar directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements at the venue for parking, lighting, power backup, drinking water, basic amenities, sanitation, ambulance services and fire safety.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Navjeevan Vijay Pawar, Culture Department Director NP Namdev, cultural activist Shriram Tiwari, in-charge Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shaili Kanas, Additional DCP (Traffic) Santosh Kumar Kaul, Joint Director (Health Services) Dr Purnima Gadariya, CMHO Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, Joint Director (School Education) Anita Chauhan, Government Music College Principal Dr Prakash Kadotiya, IMC Executive Engineer PS Kushwaha and IDA Executive Engineer Kapil Bhalla.