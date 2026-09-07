Metro Mania Grips Indore! Over 7,000 Take First Ride On Expanded 17-Km Corridor | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was not just a train ride for Indore on Sunday — it was the city's first taste of a new way of moving. As passenger services began on the expanded Metro corridor between Gandhi Nagar and Malviya Nagar Square, more than 7,000 passengers turned up for the ride on the first day.

The 17-km operational corridor, with 16 stations, created an immediate buzz across the city. From youngsters eager to explore the new transport system to families treating the journey as a weekend outing, stations wore a festive look.

Among the busiest boarding points were Chandragupta Chauraha, Bapat Square and Malviya Nagar, where a steady stream of passengers waited for their first Metro ride.

Children were particularly excited, with many families turning the journey into a memorable outing.

The biggest attraction was the end-to-end ride. Passengers travelled from Malviya Nagar to Gandhi Nagar and back simply to enjoy the complete Metro experience. For many, the destination mattered less than the journey itself.

The newly inaugurated Reach-II stretch adds about 11 km and 11 stations from Super Corridor-3 to Malviya Nagar Chauraha, taking Indore's operational Metro network to around 17 km.

With trains running at 15-minute intervals and making more than 80 trips daily, the expanded service is expected to gradually move from novelty to a practical commuting option.

But on Day One, Indore was not in a hurry to get anywhere. The city simply wanted to ride its Metro.