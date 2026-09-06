Italy Looks To India’s Cleanest City: Delegation Studies Indore Model, Explores Investment Opportunities | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's reputation as the country's cleanest city is increasingly drawing international attention, with Italy's Consul General Walter Ferrera visiting the city on Saturday along with a special delegation to study its cleanliness system, waste management practices and urban development initiatives.

Ferrera met Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, and they discussed Indore's development model, ongoing projects and possibilities for future cooperation between the city and Italy.

During the interaction, civic officials explained how public participation, modern technology and efficient management have helped Indore establish a distinct identity in cleanliness.

The delegation was also briefed about the city's initiatives in solar energy, solid waste management, sanitation systems and the large CNG plant.

Discussions also explored possibilities of technical cooperation, agreements and investment between Italy and Indore in areas including cleanliness and waste management.

Ferrera expressed interest in the city's future projects and long-term development plans, indicating possibilities for greater collaboration.

Mayor Bhargava said Indore's cleanliness journey was no longer limited to being a national achievement.

After delegations from across India, international representatives and experts are now visiting the city to understand its systems and innovations.

He said the visit by the Italian delegation reflects Indore's growing recognition on the international stage and could open new avenues for technical cooperation and investment.

Officials said the city's initiatives aim to prepare Indore for future needs while strengthening its position as a model of cleanliness, sustainable urban development and public participation.