National Conference: Two-Day Meet Focuses On New Act; Over 700 Tax Professionals Participate | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Indore Region, Dr Tarun Seem said the new Income Tax Act is a major step towards making the tax system simpler, more transparent and technology-driven.

He appreciated the contribution of Chartered Accountants in ensuring the smooth implementation of the new Act for the general public and endorsed the authenticity of audit work carried out by CA professionals.

Dr Seem was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day National Conference on the New Income Tax Act 2025 here on Friday.

The conference is being organised by the Direct Tax Committee of ICAI, New Delhi, and the CA Indore Branch. More than 700 CAs and tax advisers from across the country are participating.

Delivering the welcome address, CA Samkit Bhandari, Chairman of the Indore CA Branch, welcomed guests and participants and said it was a matter of pride for the branch to host the national conference.

CA Pankaj Shah, Central Council Member of ICAI and Vice-Chairman of the Direct Tax Committee, New Delhi, described the new Income Tax Act as a historic reform in the Indian tax system.

He said ICAI is conducting training and awareness programmes across the country to prepare members for the transition. He added that Chartered Accountants would play a crucial role not only in compliance but also in the effective implementation of tax reforms.

Regional Council Vice-Chairman CA Ankush Jain said the conference aims to facilitate in-depth discussions on various provisions of the new Income Tax Act, 2025, changes in tax administration and their impact on taxpayers and professionals.

CA Varinder Kumar, Executive Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), said CAs and HAL are jointly contributing to the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India).

CA Rakesh Bhavsar, Independent Director at HAL, said the company prioritises procurement of domestically manufactured equipment to encourage MSMEs.