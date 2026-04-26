Narmada Waters Revive Mahi River In Mp's Sardarpur, Bring Relief To Tribal Villages |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahi River, originating from Minda village near Sardarpur tehsil, has received a lifeline as Narmada waters reached its source, reviving the river that had been steadily shrinking over the years.

The river, which flows through Sardarpur, enters Gujarat and merges into the Gulf of Khambhat, had faced severe decline due to neglect at its origin. The recent development is linked to a long-envisioned plan conceived during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Narmada water travelled nearly 70-km from Nisarpur to reach Minda, the origin point of the Mahi River. The confluence triggered celebrations among villagers in Sardarpur tehsil, who gathered to perform aarti, beat drums and distribute sweets.

The Narmada Lift Irrigation Project, constructed for Dhar and Jhabua districts at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore, was completed over five to six years. It is expected to irrigate around 57,422 hectares of land across 66 villages of Sardarpur tehsil and four tehsils of Jhabua district.

For tribal farming communities facing recurring drought outside the monsoon season, the project is expected to ensure year-round water availability and improve agricultural output.

With continuous flow now expected in the Mahi River, the water crisis in Sardarpur tehsil may ease. Gram panchayats can draw water by laying pipelines from the river.

Minda Sarpanch Maya Ram Meda, who is also president of the Sarpanch Sangh, said a proposal will be sent to develop Minda as a tourist destination centred on the river’s origin, which could generate employment in nearby villages.

Discussions are underway to invite CM Mohan Yadav for the formal inauguration of the project, with an announcement expected soon.