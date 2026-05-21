Narmada Water Reaches Farmlands: Farmers Expressed Happiness Over The Development In Bhikangaon | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh) Farmers in the Bhikangaon Assembly constituency welcomed the arrival of Narmada water in their region as water from the Binjalwara Lift Irrigation Project reached the Kaldha pond for the first time on Wednesday.

Under the project, Narmada water was supplied through pipelines from Pump House Number four in Kharvi village to nearby ponds. As water reached the farmlands, chants of "Narmada Har" echoed across the area and farmers expressed happiness over the development.

The water supply process began on May 21 under the guidance of SDM Lokesh Chhapare, following earlier assurances made to farmers. Before the commencement of pumping operations, officials performed ritual worship and inaugurated the system amid Vedic chanting.

Farmers from Kharvi, Boruth and Kaldha villages gathered in large numbers to witness the flow of Narmada water into the region. They thanked the government, the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) and the construction agency for the project.

Officials said the Rs 692 crore project includes five pump houses and is expected to bring nearly 55,000 hectares under irrigation coverage, significantly improving agricultural production and farmers' income in the area.