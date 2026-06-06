Narmada Water Level Drop Alarms Farmers In Kasrawad | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): The steady decline in the water level of the Narmada River following water impoundment at the Omkareshwar Dam has triggered concern among farmers and residents across the Narmada belt in Dhar and Khargone districts.

The impact is becoming increasingly visible as riverbanks and ghats that usually remain submerged have emerged, exposing long stretches of dry land.

Farmers claimed that the falling water level is affecting irrigation at a critical stage of crop growth.

Several motor pumps installed along the riverbanks are no longer able to draw sufficient water because of the reduced depth, disrupting irrigation for maize and cotton crops.

Local farmers Rajendra Darbar, Rajendra Singh, Gajraj Singh, Himmat Singh and Sanjay Singh Chauhan said the river has become knee-deep at many locations.

As a result, pumps are failing to supply adequate water to fields, raising fears of stunted crop growth and lower yields.

Residents noted that the Narmada’s water level is generally sustained by the backwater effect of the Omkareshwar Dam.

However, the level has been declining consistently in recent days, expanding dry zones along the banks and exposing ghat steps that are normally underwater.

The Narmada serves as the primary source of irrigation and drinking water for many villages in the region.

Farmers warned that if the decline continues, the irrigation crisis could deepen, affecting productivity and causing financial losses.

Villagers have urged authorities to intervene and take immediate steps to safeguard water availability and protect farmers’ interests.