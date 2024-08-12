Narmada Water Debate: Fact Or Fiction?

Sumer Singh Solanki | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki countered Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar’s controversial statement on Narmada purity level, saying that experts have proven Narmada water to be one of the purest in India. Patkar had claimed that Narmada water is not potable and is causing diseases like skin disease, kidney stones and cancer.

Solanki dismissed Patkar's claims, saying she is not a lab technician or an expert in the field. He accused her of misleading people and making political gains from the issue. "Medha Patkar is neither a lab technician nor a big expert. I would like to say that experts have proved that Narmada has more pure water in India than any other river," Solanki said.

Patkar, however, stood by her statement, alleging that the water is completely polluted due to the lack of sewage treatment plants and dumping of industrial waste in the river from cities like Barwani and Jabalpur. She also pointed out that the government's plan to run a cruise in the Narmada would only increase pollution, threatening the source of drinking water. "The Narmada water is not drinkable," Patkar said in an interview.

Medha Patkar | FP Photo

"Many people are getting skin diseases, intestinal diseases, cancer and kidney stones. The pollution is coming from the garbage of cities, industrial areas and illegal sand mining, which is breaking the water cycle and decreasing water levels in summer."

The debate has raised questions about the true state of Narmada water and the impact of human activities on the environment. While Patkar's warnings about the dangers of pollution are timely, Solanki's counter-claims have added a layer of complexity to the issue. One thing is certain - the fate of Narmada water and the people who depend on it hangs in the balance. The government's response to the issue will be closely watched, as it has the potential to impact the lives of millions of people.