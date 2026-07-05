Narmada Phase-IV Project: Civic Chief Reviews Water Supply Works And Orders Faster Execution | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Saturday inspected the ongoing Narmada Phase-IV (AMRUT 2.0) water supply project at the Jalud pumping station and directed officials to expedite construction by deploying additional machinery and manpower to ensure its timely completion.

The inspection covered the under-construction 1,650 MLD intake well under the Narmada Phase-IV project, along with the 180 MLD intake well projects under Phases I and II.

Executive engineers, assistant engineers, project management consultants (PDMC) and other officials were present during the visit.

Reviewing the progress of the remaining excavation work, Singhal instructed officials to immediately mobilise additional equipment and resources to accelerate construction and complete the projects within the stipulated timeline.

He also inspected the raw water pumping main pipeline work and directed officials to strictly follow safety norms while maintaining high construction quality.

He stressed the need to further increase the pace of work without compromising safety or quality.

Singhal said the timely, coordinated and quality execution of these public utility projects remains the Indore Municipal Corporation's top priority, as they are crucial for strengthening the city's drinking water infrastructure.