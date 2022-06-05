e-Paper Get App

Narmada Nagar: Need of the hour is to live in harmony with nature

World Environment Day celebrated at Indira Sagar Power Station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
article-image

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Environment Day, an environmental rally was organised at Indira Sagar Power Station, Narmada Nagar under the guidance of project head AK Singh. The project personnel took out the rally from the project's colony gate number 1 to Maa Rewa Vatika and raised slogans related to the theme ìOnly one earthî.

According to Singh, the main objective of the rally was to teach people that we have to lead a sustainable life and live in harmony with nature. For this, a sapling plantation ceremony was also organised at Maa Rewa Vatika. During this, he urged his employees and colleagues to plant at least five trees before the arrival of the monsoons.

General manager Jai Prakash, assistant commandant CISF, heads of all the departments, employees, and many others were also present.

Read Also
Bhopal: It is necessary to isolate in chicken pox, monkeypox diseases, health department advisory to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreNarmada Nagar: Need of the hour is to live in harmony with nature

RECENT STORIES

After Qatar, now Kuwait summons Indian ambassador over Prophet remark by BJP leaders; India responds...

After Qatar, now Kuwait summons Indian ambassador over Prophet remark by BJP leaders; India responds...

Murder over mobile charging dispute: Vartak Nagar police arrest main accused after two and half...

Murder over mobile charging dispute: Vartak Nagar police arrest main accused after two and half...

Mumbai: Private firm director gets 3 months jail for TDS default

Mumbai: Private firm director gets 3 months jail for TDS default

NSCI All-India snooker offers Rs 6.4 lakh as prize-money

NSCI All-India snooker offers Rs 6.4 lakh as prize-money

French Open: Rafael Nadal claims 22nd Grand Slam, 14th Roland Garros crown with win over Casper Ruud...

French Open: Rafael Nadal claims 22nd Grand Slam, 14th Roland Garros crown with win over Casper Ruud...