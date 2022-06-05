Narmada Nagar: Need of the hour is to live in harmony with nature

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Environment Day, an environmental rally was organised at Indira Sagar Power Station, Narmada Nagar under the guidance of project head AK Singh. The project personnel took out the rally from the project's colony gate number 1 to Maa Rewa Vatika and raised slogans related to the theme ìOnly one earthî.

According to Singh, the main objective of the rally was to teach people that we have to lead a sustainable life and live in harmony with nature. For this, a sapling plantation ceremony was also organised at Maa Rewa Vatika. During this, he urged his employees and colleagues to plant at least five trees before the arrival of the monsoons.

General manager Jai Prakash, assistant commandant CISF, heads of all the departments, employees, and many others were also present.