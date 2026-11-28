Narmada-Mahi Pipeline Bursts In MP’s Dhar, Water Shoots 150 Feet Into Air; Farmers Question Technical Flaws, Fear Irrigation Delays | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A pipeline of the Narmada-Mahi Link Project burst near Dhakanbari Khurd village in Gandhwani tehsil on Saturday afternoon, sending water gushing up to 150 feet into the air.

The incident raised concerns over massive water wastage and disruption of irrigation supply to villages in Sardarpur tehsil.

A team of Narmada Valley Development Department officials rushed to the spot and began efforts to curb the flow. Although they managed to bring down the water jets from 150 feet, water was still shooting nearly 50 feet high.

The leakage is expected to result in the wastage of thousands of litres of water. Repair work may also delay the scheduled irrigation supply to farmers in Sardarpur tehsil.

Farmers have expressed concern over repeated pipeline bursts at different locations and questioned the technical shortcomings of the project.

With inadequate rainfall and limited winter conditions, they fear crop damage due to delayed irrigation. Executive Engineer Alok Kumar Chaubey could not be contacted despite two attempts for his response.

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