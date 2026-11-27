Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Batting brilliance met bowling firepower as Dhar stormed into the final of the Inter-District Senior Leather Ball Cricket Tournament, overcoming Khandwa by virtue of a crucial 26-run first-innings lead.

Electing to bat first, Khandwa posted 189 runs, with Jaspal Singh contributing a fighting 69. However, Sunder Dhakad stole the bowling spotlight, claiming six wickets to keep the opposition in check.

Dhar’s response revolved around Vansh Joshi’s magnificent 83, which propelled the team to 215 and secured the decisive first-innings advantage.

In their second innings, Dhar scored 101/4, with Ayush Jaiswal contributing 33 and Vansh adding another 28 to his match tally.

Vansh’s impressive batting performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Dhar will now lock horns with Khargone in the title showdown.

District Cricket Association chairman Karan Singh Raje Panwar, president Siddheshwar Singh Panwar, secretary Ambalal Patidar and other officials congratulated the players and team management, wishing them success in the final.

Dhar innings - 215 (Vansh Joshi 83) & 101 for loss of four wickets (Ayush Jaiswal 33, Vansh Joshi 28) Vs Khandwa I innings - 189 (Jaspal Singh 69; Sunder Dhakad 6 wickets)

Result: Dhar advanced on first-innings lead.

Lead matters

In certain multi-day knockout tournaments, the first-innings lead determines the qualifying team when a match ends without an outright result.

Indore’s bodybuilding brigade gears up to flex its muscles at the Western India championship.

Indore’s iron brigade eyes Ujjain glory

14 bodybuilders selected for Western India championship after selection trials

Bulging biceps, chiselled physiques and muscular symmetry will take centre stage as Indore’s bodybuilding brigade gears up for the Western India Bodybuilding Competition in Ujjain on November 29.

Selection trials held at RDX Gym, Musakhedi, on Wednesday saw 14 bodybuilders secure berths in various weight categories.

The selected athletes will look to transform months of rigorous training, dietary discipline and physical conditioning into podium glory.

Shyam Rathore and Fayyaz Ansari will coach the team, while Deepak Rathore, Kartik Pandey, Prashant Vyas and Pankaj Chauhan will serve as team managers.

INDORE’S MUSCLE SQUAD

Rahul Narwaria, Deepak Singh Parihar, Junaid Mansoori, Shahrukh Khan, Umesh Kori, Ahmed Sheikh, Ishaan Khan, Mohit Jatwa, Puran Chandra, Avesh Khan, Chittaranjan Kumar, Anand, Shivam Singh and Tarun Raghuvanshi.

Beyond muscle

Competitive bodybuilding is not merely about muscle size. Judges assess muscular symmetry, proportion, definition, conditioning and posing presentation.

Emerald, Mann set up summit showdown

Flying baskets, electrifying semifinal battles and a spectacular goal avalanche defined the second day of the All India IPSC Under-19 Boys Basketball and Hockey tournaments at The Emerald Heights International School on Friday.

HOOP HEROICS

Hosts Emerald Heights stormed into the basketball final, defeating Motilal Nehru School of Sports (MNSS), Rai, 39-31. Rakshavardhan led the charge with 16 points, while Pradyumna Thakur contributed 10.

The Mann School, Delhi, demolished Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, 37-11 in the other semifinal, with MD Sani scoring 10 points.

Earlier, Emerald Heights, MNSS Rai, The Sagar School and Yadavindra Public School registered victories in their respective league encounters.

TURF THUNDER

On the hockey turf, MNSS Rai produced a sensational 11-goal winning performance against Daly College. Nikki spearheaded the demolition with five goals, while Tavish and Varun slammed a hat-trick each.

Meanwhile, hosts Emerald Heights and BK Birla Centre for Education, Pune, shared honours in a gripping 1-1 draw.

SCOREBOARD | Basketball

Winners Opponents Score

Emerald Heights Sagar School 40-27

MNSS Rai LK Singhania 43-23

Sagar School Birla Public School 30-16

Yadavindra PS Birla Public School 41-27

Semifinals

Emerald Heights MNSS Rai 39-31

Mann School Yadavindra PS 37-11

HOCKEY RESULTS

Emerald Heights drew BK Birla 1-1; MNSS Rai defeated Daly College by an 11-goal margin.

SPORTING TRIVIA | Triple treat

A hat-trick in hockey refers to three goals scored by an individual player in a match.

Indore’s paddle prodigies bag double crown

TABLETOP THUNDER | Indore A clinch U-17 girls’ and U-19 boys’ titles; city paddlers storm into five more team finals at UTT state championship

Lightning-fast rallies, sizzling smashes and spectacular spin marked Indore’s double delight at the 69th UTT Madhya Pradesh State and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship at Abhay Prashal on Friday.

Indore A clinched the U-17 girls’ crown after edging past Indore B 3-2 in a gripping finale. Aaradhya Rajput emerged as the star performer, winning both her singles encounters against Reet Ingle and Anika Maheshwari.

The U-19 boys’ final witnessed a more commanding performance as Indore A blanked Indore B 3-0, riding on impressive victories from Mridul Joshi, Abu Bakar and Abhi Jain.

Indore’s dominance extended to the senior categories, with both men’s and women’s A teams advancing to the finals against Bhopal A.

The city also ensured another all-Indore summit clash in the U-13 boys’ category, while its A teams reached the U-13 girls’ and U-15 boys’ finals against Bhopal.

PADDLE SCORECARD | Finals

Category Winners Runners-up Score

U-17 girls Indore A Indore B 3-2

U-19 boys Indore A Indore B 3-0

SUMMIT SHOWDOWNS

Category Finalists

Men Indore A vs Bhopal A

Women Indore A vs Bhopal A

U-13 boys Indore A vs Indore B

U-13 girls Indore A vs Bhopal

U-15 boys Indore A vs Bhopal

PADDLE TRIVIA | Spin magic

Originally developed as an indoor pastime in England, table tennis made its Olympic debut at Seoul in 1988.