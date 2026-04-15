‘Nari Shakti Vandan Rally’ And ‘Shakti Samvad’, Women Empowerment Rally Held In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A grand ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Rally’ and ‘Shakti Samvad’ programme was organised at the Lalbagh premises in Dhar on Tuesday, under the ongoing Nari Shakti Vandan Fortnight being observed from April 10 to 25.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur attended the event as the chief guest, while local MLA Neena Verma was present as the special guest.

The programme began with the inauguration of a nutrition exhibition set up under Poshan Pakhwada by the Women and Child Development Department. Guests interacted with Anganwadi workers and gathered information about the nutritional value and preparation of various dishes. A signature campaign promoting the Nari Shakti Vandan initiative was also conducted, drawing enthusiastic participation.

During the Shakti Samvad session, Minister Savitri Thakur interacted directly with women and shared details about various central government schemes for women's empowerment. MLA Neena Verma highlighted welfare schemes implemented by the state government.

A large rally was later taken out from Lalbagh, passing through DP Jewellers Square before concluding at the starting point, with participation from Anganwadi workers and women’s groups.