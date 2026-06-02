Nangalwadi Irrigation Project Revives Summer Crops In Sendhwa | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief for farmers facing extreme summer conditions, water has been released from the Nangalwadi Micro Lift Irrigation Project, ensuring irrigation for nearly 47,000 hectares of farmland across 124 villages in Barwani and Khargone districts.

The project, completed in 2023, is helping farmers protect standing crops and continue cultivation during a season traditionally marked by acute water scarcity.

Officials said the decision to release water was taken following repeated demands from farmers and public representatives seeking irrigation support amid soaring temperatures.

The project, operated by the Narmada Development Division No 14, Thikri, has been providing irrigation facilities since its completion and is now proving crucial during the summer months.

Executive Engineer Hitrendra Singh said the project's objective is being fulfilled as farmers are successfully cultivating crops even in peak summer. Farmers in the Nangalwadi region have reported positive results from the irrigation facility.

Mukesh Mukati, a local farmer, said he has cultivated muskmelon and moong this season and is receiving regular water supply through the project. Several other farmers are also benefiting from the irrigation network.

The scheme covers 124 villages across Barwani and Khargone districts, including areas in Rajpur, Thikri, Segaon and Khargone tehsils, providing irrigation to approximately 47,000 hectares and offering a lifeline to crops during the harsh summer season.