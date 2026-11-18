Namli Sub-Mandi In MP's Ratlam May Soon Get Independent Status As Fresh Proposal Reaches Mandi Board Headquarters In Bhopal | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A proposal seeking independent mandi status for Namli sub-mandi, currently functioning under the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Ratlam, has been forwarded to the Mandi Board headquarters in Bhopal along with the necessary documents and supporting details.

According to the APMC secretary, Namli had also submitted proposals seeking full-fledged independent mandi status earlier.

Following Collector Ajay Katesariya's recommendation, the documents related to administrative approval, territorial demarcation, and income and expenditure were also submitted to the Mandi Board.

The latest proposal includes detailed demarcation of villages falling under the jurisdiction of Namli sub-mandi, based on their respective patwari areas.

It also contains information on the arrival and dispatch of agricultural produce, village-wise mandi fee collections and revenue generated from the area.

The proposal was forwarded on Tuesday with the necessary recommendations, as directed by the Joint Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board.

The move is aimed at securing independent status for Namli sub-mandi, which currently operates under the administrative jurisdiction of Ratlam APMC.

The final decision regarding the grant of independent mandi status and the issuance of an official notification will be taken by the Mandi Board headquarters and the state government.