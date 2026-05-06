Namli Land Dispute Turns Violent On Tuesday After Alleged Illegal Encroachment; Woman, Two Others Assault | FP Photo

Namli (Madhya Pradesh): A long-running land dispute in Ward No 6 of the Namli Municipal Council turned violent on Tuesday night after an alleged illegal encroachment on a woman’s plot triggered a clash between two groups.

The woman, a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Chief Minister Urban Land Rights Scheme, sustained injuries and received treatment at a medical college.

According to official records, Ganga Bai legally received a 450 sq ft plot under a government lease. She also received the first instalment under the PM Housing Scheme to construct a house. However, an influential neighbour, who already lives in a two-storey house, allegedly occupied part of her land and erected a tin shed on it.

Ganga Bai alleged that she had repeatedly approached the administration for more than a year through public hearings and written applications. She also complained about alleged demands for money and abusive behaviour. Despite submitting applications and receiving official acknowledgements, she claimed authorities failed to take effective action.

The dispute escalated on Tuesday night when both sides confronted each other. During the clash, attackers allegedly assaulted the woman and two others with kicks, punches, stones and sticks.

Namli police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have started further investigation as tensions remain high in Ward No 6.