Indore Man Arrested With Over 2 Kg Ganja In Khajrana As Part Of Ongoing Action Against Drug Trafficking | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with more than 2 kilograms of illegal ganja in the Khajrana area as part of ongoing action against drug trafficking, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Anil Kaushal, was caught near a chartered bus stop in Scheme Number 134. Police noticed him acting suspiciously and trying to escape when he saw the team. After surrounding him, the police detained and searched him, during which they recovered over 2 kg of ganja. The officials also seized a mobile phone and a bike from his possession. The value of the seized items is estimated to be over Rs1.2 lakh.

During questioning, Kaushal allegedly told the police that he was addicted to drugs and had started selling ganja to earn quick money and support his addiction. He used to buy the drug at a low price and sell it at a higher rate.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway. Police are now trying to find out the source of the drugs and identify other people involved in the network.